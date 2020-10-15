What you need to know
- The official trailer for "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" is up on YouTube.
- Check out the two-minute look at the new documentary.
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band record together live for the first time since Born In The U.S.A.
Apple TV+ just made the official trailer for the "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" documentary available for us all to enjoy on YouTube.
The full documentary will hit Apple TV+ screens around the world on Friday, October 23 so we don't have too long to wait to check out the full story. And after watching this trailer there's a good chance you'll be counting down the days.
It's a good job we have some new iPhones to help pass the time!
"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record. The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into "Letter To You" from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.
Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the full documentary. The streaming service runs at $4.99 per month with a trial available for those who want to test the water before committing.
