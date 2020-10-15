Apple TV+ just made the official trailer for the "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" documentary available for us all to enjoy on YouTube.

The full documentary will hit Apple TV+ screens around the world on Friday, October 23 so we don't have too long to wait to check out the full story. And after watching this trailer there's a good chance you'll be counting down the days.

