What you need to know
- Apple's new AirPods are seeing early reviews hit YouTube.
- Initial impressions are positive, with the AirPods Pro-like features impressing.
Apple's new AirPods are almost here and the early reviews just went live on YouTube. Initial impressions seem positive, with some reviewers noting that the addition of spatial audio with head tracking support could make these a great buy — especially if you don't want to spring for AirPods Pro.
Set to go on sale tomorrow, the new AirPods will come with a special MagSafe charger as well as improved battery life and more. All of that comes in at $179, too.
With that out of the way, let's get into what everyone's here for — the videos!
The new AirPods 3 will go on sale tomorrow alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pros. That $179 price also sees the second-generation AirPods fall to just $129, too.
