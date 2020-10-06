Chipolo has today announced its brand new item tracking tool, Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition, made from ocean plastic waste.

In a press release today the company stated:

Chipolo, the award-winning item finder company, is taking the plunge when it comes to combating ocean pollution by offering the Ocean Edition of the Chipolo ONE - the first sustainable Bluetooth item finder on the market. Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition features a sustainably sourced outer shell made from plastic waste collected from the oceans that would otherwise be left to accumulate and cause risk to marine habitats and the wildlife that live within.

The trackers are lightweight and water-resistant and can be attached to all manner of essential items to keep them safe. They have out of range alerts for up to 200ft, 2-year battery life, 120dB alert noise, unlimited sharing through an app, memorized locations, a lost and found network, support for voice control with Siri, and they even double as a selfie button for your iPhone. The news of course comes amidst speculation that Apple plans to announce its own tracking device, AirTags, at its October iPhone event next week.

Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition costs $30, of which $1 goes to Oceanic Global to support global clean-up operations.

Chipolo CEO Primož Zelenšek said "Sustainability has always been a focus of Chipolo. With the success of our replaceable battery scheme, we knew our consumers cared, that's why we wanted to use this ethos in every aspect of the creation of the Chipolo Ocean Edition, from the recycled plastic coating down to the packaging using kraft brown paper and a woodfree paper sleeve that's completely recyclable."

The new tags are available from chipolo.net and Amazon now!