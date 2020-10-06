What you need to know
- Chipolo has a new item tracking device.
- They're made from ocean plastic waste.
- The announcement comes ahead of Apple's own expected AirTags launch this month.
Chipolo has today announced its brand new item tracking tool, Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition, made from ocean plastic waste.
In a press release today the company stated:
Chipolo, the award-winning item finder company, is taking the plunge when it comes to combating ocean pollution by offering the Ocean Edition of the Chipolo ONE - the first sustainable Bluetooth item finder on the market. Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition features a sustainably sourced outer shell made from plastic waste collected from the oceans that would otherwise be left to accumulate and cause risk to marine habitats and the wildlife that live within.
The trackers are lightweight and water-resistant and can be attached to all manner of essential items to keep them safe. They have out of range alerts for up to 200ft, 2-year battery life, 120dB alert noise, unlimited sharing through an app, memorized locations, a lost and found network, support for voice control with Siri, and they even double as a selfie button for your iPhone. The news of course comes amidst speculation that Apple plans to announce its own tracking device, AirTags, at its October iPhone event next week.
Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition costs $30, of which $1 goes to Oceanic Global to support global clean-up operations.
Chipolo CEO Primož Zelenšek said "Sustainability has always been a focus of Chipolo. With the success of our replaceable battery scheme, we knew our consumers cared, that's why we wanted to use this ethos in every aspect of the creation of the Chipolo Ocean Edition, from the recycled plastic coating down to the packaging using kraft brown paper and a woodfree paper sleeve that's completely recyclable."
The new tags are available from chipolo.net and Amazon now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These amazing Among Us-style iOS 14 app icons are anything but sus
Icon packs are becoming all the rage right now and now there's a pack that helps you declare your love of the excellent Among Us game.
October iPhone 12 event to be announced today, says Jon Prosser
According to the latest rumors, Apple could announce its expected iPhone 12 event today. The event is expected to take place on October 13.
Apple stops selling third-party audio as launch of AirPods Studio looms
The company has pulled all third-party audio products from its website, and Apple Store employees are being instructed to pull products from shelves as well.
These are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you capture amazing video
The GoPro Hero 8 is a great camera if you aim to capture extreme video. Here are the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods to help you accomplish that.