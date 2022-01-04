The Find My accessories just keep on coming this CES 2022, with the latest being a new location tracker from Chipolo. Dubbed the CARD Spot, the new tracker is designed to live in your wallet to ensure you never lose it again.

The new tracker, which will begin shipping in February for $34.99, can be pre-ordered direct right now. You'll get a tracker that's just 2.4mm thin and whose battery will run for up to two years before it needs to be renewed and recycled. The card itself is also IPX5 water resistant, do you're going to be safe the next time you're caught out in the rain.

Because the new CARD Spot connects to Apple's Find My network, just like AirTag, it can be located just about anywhere. You can even play a sound to make it easier to locate your wallet and even take advantage of iOS 15's new feature that allows you to be notified whenever you leave your wallet behind. You'll also be told when the network locates your wallet if you mark it as missing, too.

In terms of that speaker, Chipolo says that a 105dB sound will be emitted when needed so you shouldn't struggle to hear this thing. There's only one color to choose from, but given the fact this thing is going to sit in your wallet that shouldn't be too much of a problem for most people.

Apple's AirTag might be the best tracker around right now, but its shape and thickness doesn't make it all that suited to living in a wallet. That's where this thing comes in, and priced at $34.99, it's surely worth trying out — it's definitely better than having to cancel all your cards!