According to Pitchfork, Closer to Grey comes in addition to Dear Tommy, another album Chromatics announced in 2014 but hasn't been released.

Fans of Chromatics are being treated to a nice present tonight: The band is releasing a new studio album called Closer to Grey , their first in seven years. It follows 2012's lauded Kill for Love.

01 The Sound of Silence 02 You're No Good 03 Closer to Grey 04 Twist the Knife 05 Light as a Feather 06 Move a Mountain 07 Touch Red 08 Through the Looking Glass 09 Whispers in the Hall 10 On the Wall 11 Love Theme From Closer to Grey 12 Wishing Well

At the time, the band said Dear Tommy would be out in 2015, but a full album never came out. Instead, the band released multiple singles between February 2015 and May 2018.

Closer to Grey is apparently being referred to as the band's seventh studio album, which means Dear Tommy could still be number six. Kill for Love was the band's fifth record.

In any case, Closer to Grey is slated to be available on Apple Music at midnight Eastern on Wednesday, October 2.