I have a lot of Apple Watch bands, and I mean a LOT, but the Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet of my favorites. It classes up my Apple Watch big time and elevates the health and fitness device into jewelry.

Unlike most Apple Watch bands, this one is actually jewelry. It adds class and style to Apple's wearable device. Be sure and click the Coupon box to get the discounted price.

Apple makes some lovely Apple Watch bands, but they look like, well, bands. Goldenerre takes bands to the next level by making jewelry that happens to secure your Apple Watch to your wrist.

I reviewed the Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet and raved over its classy good looks. I got it back in January and have worn it many times since then, and it still looks amazing. The band is constructed from stainless steel and it has durable ion plating. I am sensitive to nickel in jewelry but this band is nickel-free.

I wear this band a lot and often get compliments on it. It's so pretty and lightweight, not bulky. Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet comes in three colors: Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. They all fit any generation Apple Watch and come in both sizes: 38/40mm and 42/44mm. Many other metal link bands require jeweler's tools to adjust for size, but Goldenerre makes it easy. You can remove links as needed just as easily and unclasping and clasping the band.

In honor of Prime Day, Goldenerre is offering a 20% off coupon on all of their bands; simply check the box next to the price to redeem it. This is not a cheap band, so the 20% coupon amounts to about $19 off Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet.

I'm tempted to pick up another Goldenerre band; the company makes several different styles, all of which are marked down for Prime Day. I've got my eye on this one: