  • Crossy Road+ is now available for download in the App Store.
  • The new Apple Arcade game can be played on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The popular Crossy Road is now available for free if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. The game, carrying the new name Crossy Road+, is available for download now.

Those keen to relive the original game — that's still in the App Store — can play the updated Apple Arcade version on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. And because this is an Apple Arcade game there are no ads or in-app purchases on offer — it's free all the way down!

Hop back into the adventure with Crossy Road® re-imagined for Apple Arcade.

Join Crossy Chicken to collect all the characters & discover CROSSY ROAD park.

There are definitely worse ways to spend your time!

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It's fair to say that Crossy Road+ doesn't benefit from controller play as much as some games do, but you'll definitely want one if you plan to play on an Apple TV. You'd be surprised how many great iPhone and iPad games support controllers, too.

Apple Arcade is available as a $4.99 per month subscription but it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That might be the best course if you're new to the game subscription service — especially if you're already paying for things like Apple Music and whatnot.

