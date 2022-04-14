Live voice chat app Clubhouse is testing a new feature that will allow people to play party games in-app, according to a new report.

The feature, confirmed to TechCrunch by Clubhouse, will see people take part in mini-games in an attempt to get people to talk to one another. An ice-breaker of sorts, one example game is called Wild Cards and will ask people a series of questions designed to get the conversation started.

Clubhouse provided a list of questions that may be asked during the game. For example, you may be asked to pitch your best idea for a movie or series in 60 seconds. Or, you may be asked to try to find a movie that the whole group loves in three minutes or less. Other questions may ask you to share the last five things in your search history or explain what type of dog matches your personality.

The new feature arrives soon after Clubhouse also added support for dark mode and as Spotify has rebranded its Spotify Greenroom competitor. Live chat apps, particularly Clubhouse, rose to prominence in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and have since proven to be less popular among some users.

Despite competition from Spotify and Twitter, Clubhouse does still remain one of the best iPhone apps for those who want to take part in live voice chats. The app can be downloaded from the App Store now and is free for everyone.