- Apple has updated Swift Playgrounds for iPadOS 13.
- New features include Dark Mode and SwiftUI.
- There is also new Learn to Code experiences.
Apple has updated its Swift Playgrounds app, an iPad exclusive, for iPadOS 13. Reported by 9to5Mac, the new changes in Swift 5.1 include Dark Mode, the ability to build with SwiftUI, and new Learn to Code lessons. The app's page on the App Store details all of the new updates:
- Use the new dark coding theme when running Dark Mode in iPadOS 13
- In Learn to Code, help Byte and friends explore their world at night when using Dark Mode in iPadOS 13 • Build with the SwiftUI framework in new playgrounds you create • Includes Swift 5.1 and the iOS 13 SDK
If you've ever been interested in coding and own an iPad, Swift Playgrounds is a fantastic way to get started. The app is built by Apple and designed to teach you Swift code, Apple's own code language that continues to gain traction as the go-to language when coding apps for Apple's devices. In fact, use of swift code has reportedly doubled from iOS 12 to iOS 13. No matter how you are getting started, Apple has built Swift Playgrounds for you:
"Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it's perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today's most popular apps. And because it's built to take full advantage of iPad and the real iOS SDK, Swift Playgrounds is a first-of-its-kind learning experience."
The new version of Swift Playgrounds is available today in the App Store.
