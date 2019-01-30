Best answer: To date, the Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XR only comes in one color, black. Another Catalyst case (without waterproof protection) does come in other colors, however.

Black beauty

The Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XR is only available in black; Stealth Black to be exact. The case offers waterproof protection (IP68) up to 33 feet and drop protection up to 6.6 feet. This case is the industry leader in slim everyday waterproof cases. Without a case, the iPhone XR is water resistant to a depth of 3.28 feet for up to 30 minutes. The iPhone case is also noted for being snow-, dirt-, and sand-proof. The case includes a waterproof silicone seal, integrated touchscreen film, true sound acoustic membranes, non-recessed optical camera lens, rotating mute switch, and a soft rubber grip. It also comes with a lanyard to attach the iPhone to your wrist.

Do you have another iPhone or mobile device?

Catalyst offers waterproof cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also, plus other devices. This includes older iPhones, plus iPad and Apple Watch.

What about color?

If you want a Catalyst case for your iPhone XR in a color other than black, consider the Impact Protection case. This case, which doesn't offer waterproof protection, is available in Stealth Black, Blueridge Sunset, and Clear. The Impact Case offers drop protection up to 9.9 feet. Like the other case, it features a slim design, it's easy to put on and off, and includes a premium lanyard.

This is a bit disappointing considering the iPhone XR is Apple's most colorful iPhone yet. If you're going to miss that color, you might want to go for a clear case instead.