What you need to know
- "Hala" is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
- The show follows a Pakistani American teenager by the same name.
- Hala is struggling to balance all aspects of her life.
Apple TV has gained some more content today with "Hala" joining "Truth Be Told." The movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan as the titular character who is battling with the expectations placed upon her by her family, her religion, and herself.
Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, "Hala" was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
The movie isn't particularly long at 93 minutes, but it's said to pack plenty into that time. Reviews have been mixed, but if you have a couple of hours spare I reckon it could be spent in far worse ways than checking out "Hala."
I know I plan on doing exactly that before too long.
Apple TV+ is now available for $4.99 per month and is offered in more than 100 countries. Anyone buying an iPhone, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, or iPad will receive a free year of access, too. Students who also subscribe to Apple Music will receive Apple TV+ free of charge as well.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Never take an out of focus photo on iPhone again with these tips and tricks
Tired of taking photos that appear out of focus? Here are some tips on getting the sharpest and clearest photos possible on your iPhone.
Study: phone-related head injuries increased following iPhone's release
A new study published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery notes that patients with head injuries related to phones become more common after the release of iPhone in 2007.
The first three episodes of 'Truth Be Told' are now live on Apple TV+
A month after Apple TV+ went live, "Truth Be Told" is now available to stream. The first three episodes are online now, with a new episode arriving every week.
Keep your iPhone in top form with one of these repair kits
Perform both large and small repair jobs on your iPhone with these great repair kits.