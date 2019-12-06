Apple TV has gained some more content today with "Hala" joining "Truth Be Told." The movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan as the titular character who is battling with the expectations placed upon her by her family, her religion, and herself.

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, "Hala" was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie isn't particularly long at 93 minutes, but it's said to pack plenty into that time. Reviews have been mixed, but if you have a couple of hours spare I reckon it could be spent in far worse ways than checking out "Hala."

I know I plan on doing exactly that before too long.

Apple TV+ is now available for $4.99 per month and is offered in more than 100 countries. Anyone buying an iPhone, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, or iPad will receive a free year of access, too. Students who also subscribe to Apple Music will receive Apple TV+ free of charge as well.