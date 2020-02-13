What you need to know
- Company of Heroes has landed on iPad.
- It'll only work on some models, though.
- It'll cost $13.99.
Company of Heroes has almost legendary status in the gaming world, not least for its longevity. It's been around ever since 2006, before we even had iPhone, let alone iPad. But now you can play it on your own slab of glass.
The game is available from the App Store now for $13.99, which some might consider high. They're wrong, but people will have opinions.
You'll need to make sure you have a compatible iPad before you go splashing the cash, though. There are plenty of iPads supported, but if yours isn't you're going to be disappointed.
Supported iPads:
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7", 12.9")
- iPad Pro (2nd generation: 10.5", 12.9")
- iPad Pro (3rd generation: 11", 12.9")
Feral Interactive has also released a video showing what gamers can expect. And now all I want to do is play the game all over again!
So, that's exactly what I'm going to do!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to sign-up and play Xbox Project xCloud Preview tests on iOS
Microsoft takes Xbox on-the-go with Project xCloud, its upcoming game-streaming service. Here's what you need to know so far about ongoing public tests, under the Project xCloud Preview.
DigiTimes: Spring 2020 iPhone production ramping up
A report today states that 3-4 semiconductor manufacturers are gearing up to fulfill shipments of components for Apple's spring iPhone, the iPhone SE2/iPhone 9.
Darkroom photo editor for iPhone & iPad gets new features and subscriptions
Darkroom is a popular app for iPhone and iPad and it's a great way to edit photos. Now it's switching business models.
Get cozy with your partner on Valentine's Day with these great Switch games
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, whether you like it or not. Fortunately, there are some great co-op games on the Nintendo Switch that you and your Valentine can enjoy together!