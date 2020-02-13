What you need to know Company of Heroes has landed on iPad.

It'll only work on some models, though.

It'll cost $13.99.

Company of Heroes has almost legendary status in the gaming world, not least for its longevity. It's been around ever since 2006, before we even had iPhone, let alone iPad. But now you can play it on your own slab of glass. The game is available from the App Store now for $13.99, which some might consider high. They're wrong, but people will have opinions.