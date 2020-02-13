iPad App StoreSource: iMore

  • Company of Heroes has landed on iPad.
  • It'll only work on some models, though.
  • It'll cost $13.99.

Company of Heroes has almost legendary status in the gaming world, not least for its longevity. It's been around ever since 2006, before we even had iPhone, let alone iPad. But now you can play it on your own slab of glass.

The game is available from the App Store now for $13.99, which some might consider high. They're wrong, but people will have opinions.

You'll need to make sure you have a compatible iPad before you go splashing the cash, though. There are plenty of iPads supported, but if yours isn't you're going to be disappointed.

Supported iPads:

  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7", 12.9")
  • iPad Pro (2nd generation: 10.5", 12.9")
  • iPad Pro (3rd generation: 11", 12.9")

Feral Interactive has also released a video showing what gamers can expect. And now all I want to do is play the game all over again!

So, that's exactly what I'm going to do!

