Apple's Pro Display XDR might be hugely expensive, and it might not be the last word in reference displays, but it sure is a good looking bit of kit. And it just so happens that the iMac lineup is due a refresh – not just in specifications, but in the way it looks as well. Can you see where this is going yet?

YouTube channel ALTRD Studio has shared a video that gives us a great idea of what a combined Pro Display XDR and iMac might look like and I'm absolutely here for it. Check it out for yourself and you'll see exactly what I mean.