iMac Pro Display Xdr Concept

What you need to know

  • Apple's iMac is due a refresh.
  • This concept combines a Pro Display XDR monitor with an iMac.
  • It looks stunning.

Apple's Pro Display XDR might be hugely expensive, and it might not be the last word in reference displays, but it sure is a good looking bit of kit. And it just so happens that the iMac lineup is due a refresh – not just in specifications, but in the way it looks as well. Can you see where this is going yet?

YouTube channel ALTRD Studio has shared a video that gives us a great idea of what a combined Pro Display XDR and iMac might look like and I'm absolutely here for it. Check it out for yourself and you'll see exactly what I mean.

What we're looking at here is the front of an iMac slapped onto the awesome Pro Display XDR stand. The result looks as great as you'd expect it might, but that does leave me with one question – would Apple sell this iMac without a stand and then charge an additional $999 for it?

I kid, of course. Mostly.