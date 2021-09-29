Apple has confirmed that Thumper: Pocket Edition+ is coming to Apple Arcade and the App Store on Friday, October 1. The game was teased a few weeks ago and now it's almost time to enjoy the hugely popular title on iPhone and iPad.

Being an Apple Arcade game we know this title will be completely ad-free and sans in-app purchases, with this particular one being an Apple Arcade expansion of the existing $4.99 version that's still in the App Store. If you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, now is the time to get excited — you get to play for free!

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Thumper: Pocket Edition+



Zoom into the void at blistering speed. Are you ready to follow the rhythm of a pounding soundtrack straight into danger?



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/1llWn7GKba pic.twitter.com/IOYnP0K9ew — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 7, 2021

Thumper: Pocket Edition is a blistering rhythm action game where players assume the role of a space beetle, braving the void and confronting a maniacal giant head. Master new moves and survive terrifying boss battles as players hurtle forward through nine epic levels. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, players will feel every crushing impact

Looking to get your ducks in a row ahead of time? The Thumper: Pocket Edition+ App Store entry is live — go register your download now and the game will be on your iPhone or iPad in no time at all.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not be the best use case here, but games like Fantasian and others definitely benefit from ditching the on-screen controls!