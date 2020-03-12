As coronavirus continues to cancel sporting events and gatherings around the globe, Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show" is the latest to be closed down. Although hopefully only for two weeks.

According to a Deadline report both Apple and studio, Media Res made the decision that a two-week pause in shooting was a wise idea given the coronavirus situation we all face.

"In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,." said Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res.

The first season of "The Morning Show" has concluded and fans of the show will be hoping to get their hands on the second season as soon as possible. It's unlikely that this two-week pause in filming will push the release of the season back, but everyone will no doubt be hoping that things don't stretch out any further than that.