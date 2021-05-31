Supply has been a real issue for Apple with AirPods Max and actually buying a pair has been more difficult than customers – and Apple – would have liked. In fact, the difficulty with making these things was said to be one of the reasons Apple didn't allow a level of AirPods Max customization at the point of purchase, as had been rumored. Like Apple Watch, users were originally intended to have the option to mix and match colors of AirPods Max. Silver headphones with red ear cups? No problem!

New rumors coming out of Mark Gurman and Bloomberg today have Apple not refreshing AirPods Max this year, which is good for those of us who spent $549 on a pair not so long ago. But Gurman does suggest that we might see new colors announced now that Apple has finally begun to catch up with demand.

That idea was seemingly canned in late 2020. And then Gurman, today:

The last AirPods-related hardware introduction from Apple was the over-ear AirPods Max headphones in December. That $549 pair earned criticism for bugs and its high price but praise for its materials and sound. Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.

New colors, you say?

If Apple truly is beginning to catch up to demand and AirPods Max are more readily available than ever, is it possible Apple intends to revisit the mix and match approach that it couldn't pull off last year? Imagine Apple announcing new AirPods Max in some funky new colors and saying "oh, and you can customize your AirPods Max just the way you want" at the same time.

Sure sounds like something Apple might do to me!

Until that happens, or assuming you just want a standard color option, there are some AirPods Max deals beginning to crop up. The surest sign yet that stock replenishment is finally outpacing orders, perhaps.