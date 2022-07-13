Just about everything Cricut is on sale for Prime Day. Cricut machines connect to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone and can be used to cut, draw, and create just about anything you can dream up. You can make decals, wall decor, greeting cards/invitations, iron-on apparel, jewelry, and mugs, and that's barely scratching the surface. Last year, for my oldest child's wedding, I made wedding invitations and decor for the reception. Over the course of the many Cricut reviews I've written, I've made several t-shirts, decals for my husband's favorite coffee mug, loads of birthday cards, Infusible Ink mugs, and more.
Cricut is cutting prices and everything else
Cricut Maker 3 | was $429 now $379 at Amazon
The Cricut Maker 3 is the top-of-the-line flagship Cricut machine. At $50 off, it's worth making the jump if you've been thinking about it. You can cut over 300 materials with this bad boy, even leather and Smart Materials up to 75 feet long.
Cricut Explore 3 | was $319 now $279 at Amazon ($179 for Explore Air)
You can do almost as much with the Cricut Explore 3 as the Cricut Maker 3. Save quite a bit more with the older Cricut Explore Air; it's still an excellent machine I'd recommend.
Cricut EasyPress 2 | was $189 now $99 at Amazon
Get a whopping $90 off, that's right, nearly half off the price of the Cricut EasyPress 2. I call it my "no stress heat press." Sure, you can use a household iron for iron-on and Infusible Ink, but EasyPress gives precision results. For tiny projects like hats and doll clothes, the adorable EasyPress Mini is $30 off.
This list is just the start. Check the full list of Prime Day Cricut deals to snag the items you need. Of course, you come to iMore for all things Apple, so check out the Prime Day Apple deals hub for the latest deals on Apple products.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
