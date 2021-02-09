Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released on Xbox One and PS4 back on October 2, 2020. Now, it's making its way to more platforms including Nintendo Switch! Toys for Bob and Activision are bringing this entry in the iconic platforming franchise to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 12, 2021.

Naturally, the Nintendo Switch won't support the 4K enhancements or SSD-reduced loading speeds of the other versions of the game but you'll be able to take Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on the go wherever you want. You can check out the trailer released for this occasion below: