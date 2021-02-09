Crash Bandicoot 4 LavaSource: Activision

What you need to know

  • Crash Bandicoot 4 initially released on Xbox One and PS4 back on October 2, 2020.
  • It's now coming to Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021.
  • A PC release is coming later in 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released on Xbox One and PS4 back on October 2, 2020. Now, it's making its way to more platforms including Nintendo Switch! Toys for Bob and Activision are bringing this entry in the iconic platforming franchise to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 12, 2021.

Naturally, the Nintendo Switch won't support the 4K enhancements or SSD-reduced loading speeds of the other versions of the game but you'll be able to take Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on the go wherever you want. You can check out the trailer released for this occasion below:

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is also coming to PC sometime later in 2021, though there's no date right now.

In our review of the Xbox One version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, editor Jennifer Locke wrote that "Taking you through several diverse dimensions with their own unique challenges, Crash Bandicoot 4 combines responsive controls and a gorgeous art style to create an exciting adventure. Do I remember the story? Not too much, but the gameplay is where Crash shines."

Versatile Gaming

Eshop Nintendo Card

Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card

Gaming on-the-go or at home

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.