What you need to know
- Crash Bandicoot 4 initially released on Xbox One and PS4 back on October 2, 2020.
- It's now coming to Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021.
- A PC release is coming later in 2021.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released on Xbox One and PS4 back on October 2, 2020. Now, it's making its way to more platforms including Nintendo Switch! Toys for Bob and Activision are bringing this entry in the iconic platforming franchise to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 12, 2021.
Naturally, the Nintendo Switch won't support the 4K enhancements or SSD-reduced loading speeds of the other versions of the game but you'll be able to take Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on the go wherever you want. You can check out the trailer released for this occasion below:
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is also coming to PC sometime later in 2021, though there's no date right now.
In our review of the Xbox One version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, editor Jennifer Locke wrote that "Taking you through several diverse dimensions with their own unique challenges, Crash Bandicoot 4 combines responsive controls and a gorgeous art style to create an exciting adventure. Do I remember the story? Not too much, but the gameplay is where Crash shines."
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple focusing on 'clamshell' foldable iPhone, says Prosser
A new report from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser says that Apple is focusing its attention on a clamshell design when it comes to a folding iPhone.
iPhone supplier eyes return following factory riot
Apple says that its Wistron supplier is in the process of restarting operations following a riot at one of its factories in India.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
The Zelda games every Switch owner should have in their library
Looking for the very best games to play on Nintendo Switch? Well, obviously that means you're looking for a Zelda game. Here are all the Zelda titles available on Switch.