While Apple Card is not necessarily known for having the most generous rewards program, one specific reward has stood out, and that is the 3% cash back on all purchases made at Apple. That category not only includes your new iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but on Apple's services too. Apple Music, iCloud storage, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ will all earn you 3% cash back when you use your Apple Card to pay for them.

The streaming rewards

While it seemed like Apple had its advantage in this category locked in, another credit card company has come along to unseat it before it could even get moving. American Express has announced that new and existing cardholders of its Blue Cash Preferred® Card will now earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

What does this mean? Well, it means that if you subscribe to Apple Music and pay for your subscription with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you'll earn 6% cash back. That's double what Apple Card is offering, and by far the best rate from any credit card currently on the market. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card has just made itself known as the card to beat when it comes to earning rewards on Apple Music. While this cash back benefit doesn't extend to any additional Apple services, there are several others that are eligible including Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Audible, HBO Now, Hulu, Netflix and more. There's no cap on these rewards, so you will be free to earn as much as possible every year.

If you're looking for the best earnings you can find on your streaming subscriptions, this card can't be beat right now.