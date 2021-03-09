Whether you own a Cricut Joy, Cricut Explore Air 2, or Cricut Maker, you're likely to get into iron-on projects and Infusible Ink. You can use a regular household iron to press your designs onto your blanks of choice, but each material you use requires a set temperature and time for best results. The Cricut EasyPress 2 handles your projects with ease because you can set it for the exact time and temperature you need.

Cricut EasyPress 2 Bottom line: Take the guesswork out of your iron-on and Infusible Ink projects. The Good Exact time and temperature settings for virtually any project

Comes in two sizes and several colors

Dry, even heat over the entire surface

Lightweight and portable

Easy to use The Bad Pricey

You could use a household iron instead From $150 at Cricut

From $140 at Amazon

From $149 at Walmart

Virtually goof-proof Cricut EasyPress 2: What I like

Diving into iron-on and Infusible Ink projects can be pretty scary. There's not a ton of room for error, and if you mess up, you risk not only having to throw away your iron-on or Infusible Ink materials but also your blanks, which can get rather expensive. Enter the Cricut EasyPress 2. It comes in two different sizes: 9-by-9 inches and 12-by-10 inches. I have the smaller of two, as you can see in my photos. Cricut also makes a tiny press, the EasyPress Mini, especially for hats, shoes, and other projects where you need something smaller to get in tight spaces. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more I like that you can set the Cricut EasyPress 2 for the exact time and temperature your project requires. Select your heat-transfer material and your base material in Cricut's Heat Guide to get your pressing instructions. You set the time and temperature; the Cricut EasyPress 2 pre-heats quickly. Place it on your project, press the start button, and remove it when you hear the beep. The Cricut EasyPress 2 comes with an insulated Safety Base to place your hot press on when not in use. It does have an automatic shut-off feature. There's a reason why "easy" is in the name. It's so easy to use. The Cricut EasyPress 2 is lightweight and portable; it doesn't take up a lot of room, so it's easy to find a storage spot for it in your home. Expensive accessory Cricut EasyPress 2: What I don't like

I really don't have anything negative to say about the Cricut EasyPress 2 other than that it's a pretty expensive iron! You absolutely can use a regular household iron to do your heat transfer projects; you just have to be very careful not to use any steam. And you'd need to guess on temperature and set a timer to get the best results. The competition

The Cricut EasyPress 2's biggest competitor is undoubtedly the regular household iron you already own. Plenty of people do their Cricut projects successfully without purchasing a press of any kind. You absolutely can do them with your ordinary iron. It's just that an iron lacks the precision of the Cricut EasyPress 2, and you have to be super careful to avoid steam. On the other end of the spectrum, if you're planning to make apparel in bulk for a business, you might consider investing in a heat press. The PowerPress Heat Press machine, for example, costs a little more than the Cricut EasyPress 2 but allows you to iron on your designs quickly and easily. It does take up a lot more space than even the larger Cricut EasyPress 2 but might be worth considering for bulk apparel creation. Cricut EasyPress 2: Should you buy