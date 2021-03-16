Cricut makes a variety of cutting machines for crafters, such as the Cricut Joy, Cricut Explore, and Cricut Maker, as well as a variety of materials and accessories. In order to use a Cricut machine, you must use Cricut's own software, Design Space. There is no way around it, no third-party apps or software you can use. Design space has some fonts and images you can also use at no charge. Up until now, you could use Design Space totally free, and upload as many images as you like. Create your own, or purchase your own elsewhere, and upload them into Design Space to cut with your Cricut machine.

There is a paid subscription, Cricut Access, which is a subscription plan that unlocks over 400 fonts and 100,000 images and cut-ready projects in Design Space. There are other added benefits to subscribing to Cricut Access, such as exclusive discounts and priority member care. Cricut Access costs $8-$10 per month, depending on which tier you choose.

Last week, Cricut announced a new limitation for users who do not subscribe to Cricut Access: 20 image or file uploads per month. For the occasional user, that's probably not a big deal. But for people who use the Cricut a lot, it's a pretty severe limit. Response in the Cricut Community was swift and angry, with many users deciding to sell their machines which they felt were being held hostage with this new policy. We reached out to Cricut, hoping the company would change this policy.

Cricut's CEO, Ashish Arora, responded with this:

Dear Cricut Members, One of our core values is community — we're listening, and we took your feedback to heart. The foundation of our Cricut community is one of integrity, respect, and trust. It is clear that, in this instance, we did not understand the full impact of our recent decision on our current members and their machines. We apologize. Here's how we'll move forward. We will continue to allow an unlimited number of personal image and pattern uploads for members with a Cricut account registered and activated with a cutting machine before December 31, 2021. This benefit will continue for the lifetime of your use of these machines. Machine Resales or Transfers We welcome new members to the Cricut community whether they purchase a new or pre-owned machine. If a machine is resold or transferred to a new user, the new user must set up their own Cricut account. As long as the new user creates their account and connects the machine to their account before December 31, 2021, we will grant the benefit of an unlimited number of uploads to the new user for the lifetime of their use of the machine. Schools and Education Maker Spaces We understand that teachers, schools, and other education maker spaces have different needs for ongoing user account creation. While we don't have anything to share right now — and nothing will change before December 31, 2021 — we are looking at ways to address these ongoing needs and their relation to image uploads. Future We will continue to explore affordable ways for our future users who register machines after December 31, 2021 to allow an unlimited number of personal image and pattern uploads. Of course, paid Cricut Access subscribers will continue to enjoy an unlimited number of uploads along with other subscriber benefits. We will also continue to invest in our content, software, and value for all our members.

What do you think about Cricut's reversal? Will this affect your Cricut usage or your feelings towards the company?