Who remembers the iPod nano? I do, and I owned the very first model. It was cool. But you know what would make it cooler? A screen you can touch and a look that's very much Apple in 2021. This latest concept by Tech Blood proves it, too.

Shared via a YouTube video and a handful of still renders, this new concept imagines what would happen if you created a modern iPod nano. The shape immediately reminds me of the rumored AirTags and the display is, of course, touch-friendly.

And just look at it!