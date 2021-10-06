Crossy Road+ hops into Apple Arcade this Friday, October 8

What you need to know
- Crossy Road is coming to Apple Arcade with the Crossy Road+ title.
- Crossy Road+ will be available for download from Friday, October 8.
- The re-released game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Crossy Road was already a hugely popular game and drove a ton of App Store downloads. Now it's set to do it again when a re-imagined version, dubbed Crossy Road+, hops onto Apple Arcade on Friday, October 8.
The new game will be the same as the old one but with all in-app purchases ripped out — just like all Apple Arcade titles. It's likely that's what developer Hipster Whale means when it says the title has been "re-imagined for Apple Arcade," but we'll have to wait and see if there are more surprises in store.
While the title is now available for people to pre-register for their download, it's fair to say that the App Store description is lacking. Here's what Hipster Whale is saying so far.
Hop back into the adventure with Crossy Road® re-imagined for Apple Arcade.
Join Crossy Chicken to collect all the characters & discover CROSSY ROAD park.
Hopefully that'll be fleshed out a bit before the title hits the App Store proper this Friday!
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Sure, Crossy Road+ might not be a game that benefits from a controller but there are tons of Apple Aracade titles that do — not to mention the huge number of titles that are available via the wider App Store.
Friday is a big day for Apple — that's also the day the new Apple Watch Series 7 goes up for pre-order!
