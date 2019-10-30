Apple has announced by press release that its new AirPods Pro are available to purchase in-store now!

AirPods Pro went on sale on Wednesday, October 30, around the world. AirPods Pro join the AirPods family and feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and superior, immersive sound, in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.

The photos show some very excited-looking customers at Apple Stores in Shanghai and Tokyo, and pictures of queues seem to suggest that customers are very excited for the launch!

Also shown are Apple's try-on kits. Customers who venture in to an Apple Store will get the chance to try out the new AirPods Pro, testing out the three sizes of silicone bud, and no doubt getting a chance to listen to the brand new Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

The AirPods Pro are available online and in-store now, you can find out everything you need to know about them here! Also, if you've ordered them online, there's a good chance your order may arrive today, even if you were initially told tomorrow.

