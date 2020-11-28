The first-generation Apple Pencil misses some of the features that the second generation features — like the magnetic storage and inductive charging so you don't have to plug it into the Lightning port on your iPad — but that doesn't mean the first generation isn't worth getting. The newest iPad and iPad mini only work with the first-generation Apple and you can still sketch, paint, or write with excellent precision.

If you want to paint, sketch, write notes, or design on your iPad , there is no better tool than the Apple Pencil. Both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil are leaps and bounds ahead of all over styluses for the iPad. Due to its amazing pressure sensitivity, fantastic palm rejection, and seamless integration into iPadOS, there's no reason not to get an Apple Pencil for your iPad this Cyber Monday .

The second-generation Pencil can be stored magnetically on the side of its compatible iPads: the iPad Air 4, and the 2018 and 2020 versions of the iPad Pro. Plus, it even has better responsiveness, making it the ultimate tool for all sorts of artists.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

Cyber Monday is shaping up to be the best time to get your hands on one, as Apple Pencil sales have already popped up! Here are the best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals. There's no indication that Apple wants to make another version of the Apple Pencil anytime soon, meaning snatching an Apple Pencil for Cyber Monday will ensure you have the best stylus for our iPad for the foreseeable future. If you want one of the two available versions, there are multiple places you can buy them.

