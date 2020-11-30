Apple's all-new M1-powered Mac lineup has only been available for a matter of weeks but you can already save as much as $150 on them. Score all-time low MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini prices with these Cyber Monday deals.

These are some of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals we're going to see all day, though it's possible these prices don't last for much longer. Scroll down to see all of the deals across the different machine configurations.

M1 is Apple's first system on chip for Mac, replacing Intel processors that have been used in machines before now. With the M1, a number of the Mac's systems (like the CPU, memory chip, T2 chip, etc.) are combined into one chip, which theoretically will make Macs more powerful and efficient.

The M1 chip replaces traditional RAM with Unified Memory, which unifies the Mac's high bandwidth and low latency into a single package that the rest of the systems, can access without needing to use up multiple pools of memory.

Early M1 benchmarks have shown the new chipset to be super powerful while allowing the machines to run quietly while staying cool (the MacBook Air doesn't even have a fan).

If you're looking at a Mac upgrade, don't mess the above B&H deals. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy. B&H even includes free shipping with most items in the sale.