RCB Bank in Cyprus has today announced that it is bringing Apple Pay support for Mastercard customers.

The company stated:

RCB Bank today brings its customers Apple Pay with Mastercard, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash — and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction. Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

It means RCB's Mastercard customers can now use their iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Also today Apple Pay arrived in Argentina and Peru, from that report: