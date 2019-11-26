What you need to know Dane DeHaan has been cast in Apple TV+ thriller Lisey's Story.

Lisey's Story will be an eight-hour limited series based on Stephen King's novel by the same name.

He will star alongside Julianne Moore and Clive Owen.

Dane Dehaan has been cast as Jim Dooley in Apple TV+ thriller Lisey's Sory, an eight-hour limited series based on Stephen King's novel by the same name. As reported by Deadline, Dehaan will star alongside Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Lisey's Story is based on the 2006 Stephen King novel of the same name, it follows Lisey Moore following the death of her husband Scott, played by Clive Owen:

A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

According to the report, Dehaan will play Jim Dooley, a fan of Scott's books who wants to see his unpublished work released to the world. The signing of Clive Owen and Stephen King's part in writing the eight-part series was revealed in October. There are no firm reports as to when Lisey's Story will debut, however as MacRumors notes, given that the show is still in casting stages, it will likely be sometime next year. The news follows reports that Apple TV+'s other big-name thriller, Servant, has been renewed for a second season. The incredibly creepy-looking thriller is directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and is due to debut with three episodes on November 28.