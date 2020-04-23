Hugely popular image editing app Darkroom has a new update and it does something we weren't quite expecting – it adds support for editing videos, too.

The update also includes a ton of changes throughout, including support for both the H.264 and HEVC codecs when exporting videos.

Darkroom announced the new changes via a Blog post, outlining what's gone into making videos "feel as lightweight as photos". The aim was apparently to do away with "all the complexities involved in the traditional video editing process".

Darkroom can now edit videos. The same ultrafast editing experience you know and love now works with your entire video library. You can find videos alongside your photos in the Recents album. Videos play automatically and loop forever, pause the video to show the histogram or to pick a smart frame color from that frame. Find your Screen Recordings filtered away in the Screenshots album, keeping your Recents album clean and tidy We support H.264 and HEVC export codecs at various bitrates which you can customize in settings. Look deeper into your photos and videos with our revamped Metadata viewer. The Export flow is more descriptive, showing you the time remaining for a video to finish exporting.

The folks behind Darkroom only just got finished adding full mouse support on the iPad, too.

This new update is a free download for anyone who is already a Darkroom user. Everyone else can download the app for free with – in-app purchases available – from the App Store.