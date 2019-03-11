War, Death, Strife, and Fury have returned to the world, and are now making their home on the Nintendo Switch in Darksiders Warmastered Edition. THQ Nordic's fantastical imagining of characters from the Book of Revelation has been redone to look better than its original edition while still retelling a story that set off an eventual successful trilogy of games. See at Amazon There isn't much new in Darksiders Warmastered Edition, but if you're a first-timer to the games, here's what you need to know: What is Darksiders?

Darksiders is a hack-and-slash action title originally released back in 2010 that has since turned into a three-game series, with the most recent entry out last year (though not on the Switch). The games all follow the same parallel sequence of events on Earth, Heaven, and Hell, and each puts the player in control of one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse. In the first game, the player takes control of War, who is blamed for starting an apocalypse on Earth. But War is innocent and sets out on a journey 100 years in the future to determine who truly caused the event and clear his name. He is accompanied by The Watcher, who ensures that he focuses on his mission and doesn't get distracted. How do you play?

In Darksiders, you play as War, initially equipped with your trusty sword Chaoseater. The game melds elements of both hack-and-slash and action-adventure games. You'll spend some of your time exploring different areas, returning to your hub, the Center of the World, in between to unlock new areas and acquire information. In each area, you'll explore various paths, jump, climb, find hidden items, and activate certain puzzles or interactable elements to progress. Throughout each area, you'll encounter enemies in waves that you'll have to take down with either Chaoseater or some of the other distinct weapons you'll acquire later that can change the speed, power, and effects of your attacks. War can execute combos using different types of attacks, counter, dodge, jump, and use environmental objects as weapons or projectiles. In addition, War is capable of using magic to attack at range, and executing powerful finishing moves when enemies get weak. For even more power, War can activate a Chaos Form that takes very little damage and deals out quite a bit. This form is available whenever War's Chaos Meter fills from performing various actions in battle, and will only last for a limited time. By defeating enemies or opening chests, War can acquire souls that will heal him, fill his meters, or act as currency to purchase new powers, weapons, and abilities that he can use in battle. What's new in the Warmastered Edition?

Unfortunately, there isn't a whole lot extra in the Darksiders Warmastered Edition. The game has been remastered, improving the visuals and framerate, and details such as lighting, shadows, rendering, and textures should all look much nicer than on the original PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. But there is no new content in the game to speak of. That said, if you haven't played Darksiders before, its Nintendo Switch release is a good place to jump into the series, especially with a fairly recent third entry. Though Darksiders II and III are not available on the Switch, Darksiders II has received a remastered version just like its predecessor that was released on PS4 and Xbox One, meaning there may be hope we see it make it to the Nintendo Switch as well. When can I get it? Darksiders Warmastered Edition is planned for launch on the Nintendo Switch on April 2, 2019. It will cost $29.99. See at Amazon Any questions before the apocalypse? If you want to know more about Darksiders Warmastered Edition, let me know in the comments!