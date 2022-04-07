The hugely popular Dead Cells has hot new downloadable content for fans to check out today — Queen and the Sea is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The new update — which also sees the original Dead Cells game fall to just $4.99 until April 14 — is now available in the App Store and offers a ton of new content for gamers to sink their teeth into. New biomes, monsters, weapons, and even a whole new boss await. You'll need to pay the $3.99 to get into the DLC, but really, that's a bargain considering how much fun you're about to have.

Just check out the trailer to get a taste.