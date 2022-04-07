What you need to know
- Dead Cells' Queen and the Sea DLC is now available and is priced at $3.99.
- The original Dead Cells game is now just $4.99 for a limited period.
- Dead Cells is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
The hugely popular Dead Cells has hot new downloadable content for fans to check out today — Queen and the Sea is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
The new update — which also sees the original Dead Cells game fall to just $4.99 until April 14 — is now available in the App Store and offers a ton of new content for gamers to sink their teeth into. New biomes, monsters, weapons, and even a whole new boss await. You'll need to pay the $3.99 to get into the DLC, but really, that's a bargain considering how much fun you're about to have.
Just check out the trailer to get a taste.
QUEEN AND THE SEA DLC
Take it to the sea!
- 2 new biomes - Battle your way through a rotten shipwreck, or scale a burning lighthouse and confront your deadliest foe yet.
- 9 new weapons, including a throwable shark, a trident and a pirate hook hand (eyepatch not included).
- 2 new bosses - Don't lose your head before you meet the Queen!
As Pocket Gamer also notes, those who don't want to splash the cash on the new DLC can still enjoy some new stuff with today's update. a new Practice Makes Perfect mode is designed to help players hone their skills, ready for the real thing.
Those who haven't yet had the pleasure of playing Dead Cells can grab the game from the App Store now. That $4.99 price won't last for long, remember!
