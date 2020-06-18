A gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, and starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The limited drama series unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Fans of Apple TV+ hit "Defending Jacob" will be able to enjoy a new Q&A with the show's cast and creators on July 1. The event will also include a virtual screening of the show's final episode with the whole shebang being a Variety exclusive .

If you haven't yet watched the rest of "Defending Jacob," now might be a good time to binge it.

"Defending Jacob" stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, JK Simmons, director/executive producer Morten Tyldum, and creator/writer/executive producer Mark Bomback will participate in an exclusive Q&A and screening of the final episode of the crime drama miniseries on July 1 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Apple TV Plus. The conversation will be moderated by Jenelle Riley, deputy awards and features editor at Variety.

Those wanting to sign up to be part of the Variety special should probably do so pretty soon. It's free, after all.