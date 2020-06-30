Apple seems keen to keep its relationship with the showrunner behind 'Defending Jacob' exclusive for quite a while.

Reported by Deadline, Apple has inked a multi-year exclusive deal with Mark Bomback, the showrunner behind 'Defending Jacob'. Under the deal, Bomback will develop television projects for Apple TV+ exclusively.

"The overall deal comes a month after thriller Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans, wrapped its eight-episode run. In his biggest foray into TV to date, Bomback created, wrote, executive produced and showran the limited drama based on the novel of the same name by William Landay."

According to the report, 'Defending Jacob' appears to be one of the, if not the biggest series to hit Apple TV+ so far. While Apple has not released viewership data for its shows, the company is showcasing the series as part of its Emmy campaign.

"Like other streamers, Apple TV+ does not release viewership data, but as Deadline reported last month, Defending Jacob is said to be among the top three series premieres on the service, logging a big opening weekend with viewership continuing to build in Week 2 and the audience growing by five times in its first 10 days to rank among the two fastest-growing series premieres for Apple TV+. Defending Jacob also is believed to have set Apple TV+ records for viewer engagement. It is one of the series Apple is showcasing in its first ever FYC Emmy campaign."

Outside of 'Defending Jacob', Bomback is known for cinematic titles such as 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', 'War for the Planet of the Apes', and 'The Wolverine'.