Apple TV+'s latest show, Defending Jacob is now available on Apple TV+.
The first three episodes of the show were released on Apple TV+ today, April 24, and new episodes will premiere every Friday thereafter. Apple announced the show back in January stating:
Apple today announced "Defending Jacob," a gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay, will premiere its first three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ starting Friday, April 24, and new episodes will premiere weekly thereafter every Friday.
Starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey, "Defending Jacob" is a limited drama series that unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows an assistant district attorney who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.
"Defending Jacob" is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer. Chris Evans stars and executive produces, alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.
Apple released a trailer for the new series four weeks ago, which you can check out below!
As noted, Defending Jacob is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name written by William Landay.
