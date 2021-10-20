It looks like the new MacBook Pro has some competition for most popular Apple product.

When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, it also quietly released a new polishing cloth made to clean all of your Apple displays. Well, it appears that the polishing cloth is in a race for "most difficult Apple product to get."

According to the Apple Store website, delivery dates on the new polishing cloth have slipped two to three months out. Apple says that, if you order one today, it will be delivered between December 20 and January 17.

Apple says that the polishing cloth is made out of a "nonabrasive" material that is made to clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass like its Pro Display XDR.

Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

You can order the new polishing cloth on the Apple Store website now.

In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro and the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.