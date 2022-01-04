What you need to know
- Dell has announced the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor.
- The new monitor features a 4K display, 4K camera, and 14 watt speakers.
Dell has unveiled a new monitor that could be a viable option for those waiting on a new Thunderbolt display from Apple.
In a press release, the company announced the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. The monitor, which has earned its place as a CES Innovation Award Honoree, features a 32-inch 4K HDR display with PS Black panel technology, its 4K HDR UltraSharp webcam, and 14W speakers.
The monitor also allows you to mute the microphone and turn off the camera for privacy.
Featuring our category-defining UltraSharp Webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers, this monitor provides the best collaboration and visual experience possible, making it feel like you're there in person.
It's the first monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology. Together with VESA DisplayHDR 400, lets you view content in greater detail with 4K resolution, contrast and color – while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy. The intelligent webcam is equipped with a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor for light adjustments, AI auto framing capability, integrated smart security features and enhanced visual clarity.
The new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting you easily come on and off mute, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out.
In addition to the above features, the monitor also supports a range of connections including USB-C (with power delivery), USB-A, and HDMI.
The exact price of the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is still unknown. The company says that it plans to start shipping the monitor on March 29.
