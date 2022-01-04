The monitor also allows you to mute the microphone and turn off the camera for privacy.

Featuring our category-defining UltraSharp Webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers, this monitor provides the best collaboration and visual experience possible, making it feel like you're there in person.

It's the first monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology. Together with VESA DisplayHDR 400, lets you view content in greater detail with 4K resolution, contrast and color – while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy. The intelligent webcam is equipped with a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor for light adjustments, AI auto framing capability, integrated smart security features and enhanced visual clarity.

The new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting you easily come on and off mute, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out.