As reported by MacRumors, Denon has announced the Home Sound Bar 550, a new soundbar that includes support for AirPlay 2. Owners will be able to stream music, podcasts, and more from their iOS devices to the soundbar.

You'll also be able to stream audio over Wi-Fi and using Bluetooth.

In addition to AirPlay 2, users can wirelessly stream music to the Home Sound Bar 550 via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing for music to be streamed from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, and others. The sound bar can be connected to a TV with a single HDMI cable, and it is "Roku TV Ready" to work seamlessly with Roku TVs.

The soundbar, with its six-driver array, also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound.