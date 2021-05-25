In the previous iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas, we got a surprise with the leaked "Beats Studio Buds." While the launch date is still unknown, we now have live images that reveal the design of the Beats Studio Buds, according to MySmartPrice. The Beats Studio Buds have recently received FCC approval, so release is imminent.

These live images show the design of these new true-wireless earbuds from Apple's Beats brand. It's pretty much identical to the FCC listing that we've seen, as well as what we have in iOS 14.6. These buds have an in-ear design that is similar to some competing products like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Taking a closer look at these new images with the leaked design, we can tell that they're circular in shape with an in-ear design and have two cutouts on each bud. The purpose of these cutouts is probably to house various sensors. The charging case appears similar to AirPods Pro, but features the Beats logo on the front, rather than having a blank slate. An LED charging indicator can also be found on the front of the case, making it easy to tell the current charging status.

Of course, we need to take these leaked images with a grain of salt, as it cannot be confirmed until Apple makes an announcement. The final version of the Beats Studio Buds could be slightly different than what we're seeing now, or it could be the same. Maybe Apple could even be rebranding this and launch it as the next generation of AirPods, which has been rumored to get a new design.

Either way, we're excited to see what the Beats Studio Buds will bring to the table. If you need some new earbuds now, don't forget to check out some of our other favorite true wireless earbuds.