What you need to know
- Annie Weisman is best known for writing and producing "Desperate Housewives".
- She's already working on "Physical" for Apple TV+.
- Deadline reports she now has a 2-year deal in the bag.
Annie Weisman, best known for writing and producing "Desperate Housewives," has signed a new two-year overall deal with Apple TV+ according to reports.
While already working on "Physical" for Apple TV+, Deadline reports that Weisman has now signed an overall deal that will see her develop projects exclusively for Apple TV+. She was previously signed to Universal TV under a similar deal. She also has a run of other successful shows to her name, too.
Weisman hit her stride as a writer-producer on seasons 7 and 8 of ABC's Desperate Housewives. She also served as co-executive producer on Hulu's The Path. Her other TV series credits include Suburgatory and About a Boy. As a playwright, her work includes Be Aggressive, Hold Please and Surf Report.
Apple TV+ continues to pull the best and the brightest talent as it works to increase its collection of first-party exclusive TV shows and movies for the six-month-old streaming service.
