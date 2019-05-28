You heard right, a new Detective Pikachu game is coming to Nintendo Switch. The sequel game was first revealed during the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference by President and CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara. It will continue from the cliffhanger ending of the Detective Pikachu game for the 3DS handheld system.
The original game was a major deviation from previous Pokémon titles featuring the first-ever talking Pikachu from the Pokémon franchise. Now with the success of the Detective Pikachu movie starring Ryan Reynolds, it isn't surprising that Nintendo and Creatures, Inc. have decided to continue the story on the Switch.
What is the plot for the Detective Pikachu Switch game?
We still don't know much else about the game. Nintendo themselves state that "the details of this game are still a mystery." We do know that the ending for the 3DS game left more to be discovered so we're excited to see where this new game takes our Pikachu P.I. Ishihara warned us to expect a different ending from what was shown in the movie. We'll update this article when we get more information.
When will Detective Pikachu be released on the Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, a release date wasn't mentioned during the press conference so we don't know an exact date. With any luck it will be by 2020 at the latest. We'll update this information as we learn more.
The Switch game isn't available just yet for pre-order. In the meantime, get your hands on the original game and its accompanying amiibo figure.
Pikachu gumshoe
Detective Pikachu
The 3DS game with the talking Pikachu slueth
Team up with a talking Pikachu to solve kid-friendly mysteries in the Pokémon universe. You'll meet several of your favorite monsters along the way and explore the colorful world around you. Perhaps you'll even discover what happened to your dad who mysteriously disappeared.
P.I.-kachu
Detective Pikachu amiibo
A spunky amiibo for your collection
This expressive little figure features an NFC chip and is compatible with the 3DS handheld system. Use it in conjunction with the Detective Pikachu 3DS game to view all Pika Prompts and over 150 short animated clips from the game.
