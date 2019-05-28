You heard right, a new Detective Pikachu game is coming to Nintendo Switch. The sequel game was first revealed during the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference by President and CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara. It will continue from the cliffhanger ending of the Detective Pikachu game for the 3DS handheld system.

The original game was a major deviation from previous Pokémon titles featuring the first-ever talking Pikachu from the Pokémon franchise. Now with the success of the Detective Pikachu movie starring Ryan Reynolds, it isn't surprising that Nintendo and Creatures, Inc. have decided to continue the story on the Switch.

What is the plot for the Detective Pikachu Switch game?

We still don't know much else about the game. Nintendo themselves state that "the details of this game are still a mystery." We do know that the ending for the 3DS game left more to be discovered so we're excited to see where this new game takes our Pikachu P.I. Ishihara warned us to expect a different ending from what was shown in the movie. We'll update this article when we get more information.