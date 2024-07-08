How to get and use Upgrade in Pokémon Go
Evolve your Porygon!
Learning how to get Upgrade in Pokémon Go is the next step in making your Porygon much stronger. Being the only way to evolve it into Porygon2 and rather rare, you may have found yourself at a dead end looking for the illustrious upgrade item. Luckily, it’s a little easier to find than you may think — it just requires some patience.
Here’s how to get Upgrade in Pokémon Go and how to use it.
How to get Upgrade in Pokémon Go
Unfortunately, there’s quite a lot of luck involved in getting an Upgrade. Though you can technically get it in many random drops, the most consistent way to guarantee a chance at receiving it is by doing seven daily tasks on separate days. From the game, click the binoculars at the bottom right corner of the screen. Then click “Today” and do one of those tasks. Once that is done, a small stamp will appear at the top of the screen and you have to do tasks on seven different days to unlock a “breakthrough” which comes with an evolution item at random. These do not need to be consecutive days so don’t worry about doing it every single day but it will take longer if you don’t.
It’s worth noting that quests have a small bin icon next to them that you can use if it doesn’t seem worth your time. With a quest slot open, you can interact with a Pokéstop and you will receive a new task. This is a nice way of filtering through the time-intensive tasks and getting a slightly easier one.
Which Pokémon evolve with Upgrade in Pokémon Go?
As of right now, Porgyon is the only Pokémon in Pokémon Go that evolves using Upgrade and 50 Porygon candies. From here, you can evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z with a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Porygon candies. Once you have more than one, you can hold onto it and evolve more Porygon or throw it out to save on storage space. Catching more Porygon can allow you to farm different stats and natures, but it’s also a good way to get Pokémon Go XP fast.
