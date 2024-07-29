How to get and use Dragon Scale in Pokémon Go

Getting a Dragon Scale in Pokémon Go is the only way to evolve one of the game’s best Water Pokémon, and it can give you access to Dragon-type moves before you actually catch yourself a good dragon. Unfortunately, with it being an evolution item, you need some luck, or a decent bit of time to get one for yourself.

If you’ve been searching high and low for a Dragon Scale and just can’t seem to grab one, here’s everything you need to know about the elusive item.

How to get Dragon Scale in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

Like many other evolution items in Pokémon Go, you can get the Dragon Scale from Pokéstops and Gyms if you are very lucky. With just a 1% chance of getting it though, you are better off trying via the daily task system. Every day, you can complete challenges. These challenges are unlocked by spinning Pokéstops and can be discarded for new ones if you don’t like them. If you do one every day, you unlock a stamp. After a week of collecting stamps, you get an Exp bonus and some special items. One of these items will be an evolution item.

The following are the evolution items you can get from these weekly rewards:

Dragon scale

King’s Rock

Metal Coat

Sinnoh Stone

Sun Stone

Unova Stone

Upgrade

This means you have a 1 in 7 chance of getting the Dragon Scale on your first attempt but, if you spin enough Pokéstops and do enough challenges, you will get a Dragon Scale eventually.

Which Pokémon evolve with Dragon Scale in Pokémon Go?

As of right now, only one Pokémon in Pokémon Go evolves using a Dragon Scale: Seadra. This Water-type Pokémon evolves from Horsea with 25 Horsea candy, and then from Seadra into Kingdra with 100 Horsea candy and the Dragon Scale. With a max CP of mid-2000, with even extra during a weather boost, and a Dragon/Water type pairing, this is a solid Pokémon with decent stats and a good move set. If you need some Dragon moves and see yourself combatting something with Fire too, this is an excellent pairing, and deserving of a spot in almost any team.