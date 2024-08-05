How to get and use Metal Coat in Pokémon Go

You need a Metal Coat to evolve two Pokémon in Pokémon Go and, though it may take you a while to get both of them, it is worth it. Used for Pokémon that get the Steel type added during evolution, this not only makes them much tougher via evolving but gives them access to new move types.

Unfortunately, as it's an evolution item, you will be heavily reliant on RNG, though there’s one thing you can do to up your chances of getting your item. Here’s how to get Metal Coat in Pokémon Go and what to do once you’ve finally found one.

How to get Metal Coat in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

You have a 1% chance of getting an evolution item each time you spin a Pokéstop. As you can get any of the six evolution items each time, this means you have significantly less than a 1% chance of getting Metal Coat with every spin. However, there’s a more consistent method.

Pokémon Go has a daily quest system, where you can unlock new quests by spinning Pokéstops. If you don’t like the quests you have been given, you can get rid of them and unlock more from fresh Pokéstops. Each new day that you do a quest gives you a stamp and, when you collect 7 stamps, you get a guaranteed evolution item. The following items can drop from this method:

Dragon scale

King’s Rock

Metal Coat

Sinnoh Stone

Sun Stone

Unova Stone

Upgrade

Which Pokémon evolve with Metal Coat in Pokémon Go?

As of right now, there are two Pokémon in Pokémon Go that evolve using Metal Coat. The first is Scyther, which evolves into Scizor with Metal Coat and 50 Scyther Candy. With a max CP of just shy of 3000, high attack stats, and a combination of Flying, Steel, Dark, Bug, and Normal moves, this can be a powerhouse on the right team.

Next up is Onix, which evolves into Steelix with Metal Coat and 50 Onix candy. Capable of learning Electric, Steel, Dark, Ground, and even Psychic type moves, this is a solid Pokémon with decent stats to boot.