If you’re looking to know how to get Unova Stone in Pokémon Go, there’s a good chance you’ve found a very lovable trio of monkeys. Used on Pansage, Pansear, Simisage, and a few more Pokémon from the fifth generation, it’s a bit of a grind to get the stone but worth it for those new Pokémon.

Going over the two methods to get it, as well as every Pokémon that can evolve with it, here’s everything you need to know about the Unova Stone in Pokémon Go.

How to get Unova Stone in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Future)

There are a few main ways to get Unova Stones. The first is through Research Breakthroughs, the game’s quest system. After you have signed into the game, click the binoculars icon at the bottom right of the page. From here, click on the “Today” tab and you will see daily quests. Complete daily quests seven days in a row and you will get a Research Breakthrough that has a chance of giving you a Unova Stone. You should do these daily quests anyway as they're a good way to get Pokémon Go XP fast.

If you can’t be bothered to wait a whole week for a chance at a Unova Stone, you can also get one by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader. There are three of these; Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo. Cliff is a tough-looking gentleman with a cap on, Sierra is a lady in a white and purple jumper, and Arlo has streaks of red in his black hair. Defeating any of these gives you the chance to get a Unova Stone. If you don’t get it the first time, you can walk around and fight more until you get it. Though you used to be able to get a Unova Stone by defeating Team Rocket’s Giovanna, it seems you can no longer do this.

Which Pokémon evolve with Unova Stone in Pokémon Go?

The following Pokémon evolve with a Unova Stone:

Pansage into Simisage with one Unova Stone and 50 candy

Pansear into Simisear with one Unova Stone and 50 candy

Panpour into Simipour with one Unova Stone and 50 candy

Munna into Musharna with one Unova Stone and 50 candy

Minccino into Cinccino with one Unova Stone and 50 candy

Eelektrik into Eelektros with one Unova Stone and 100 candy

Lampent into Chandelure with one Unova Stone and 100 candy

These are all the Pokémon that evolve with Unova Stone in Pokémon Go right now and it’s the only use of this peculiar-looking stone.