Apple has announced that those looking to be part of the in-person WWDC22 screening on June 6 will be able to submit their request to attend from May 9. While the WWDC event will be an online affair, Apple will be giving a limited number of developers the opportunity to visit Apple Park and watch the opening keynote at Apple's HQ.

Apple says that people will be able to apply from May 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT to May 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT with successful applicants set to be notified by the end of the day on May 12. Attendance will be free but you'll need to be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program to apply.

We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person. This celebration marks the start of an inspiring week of sessions, labs, and lounges — all online and with more activities than ever.

The WWDC opening keynote is one of the biggest events of the Apple calendar and it will give us our first glimpse at what software updates will arrive later in the year. We can expect to see iOS 16 for the first time, the software that will power iPhone 14 when it arrives in or around September. The latest software updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad will also be shown off for the first time — with developer betas likely to arrive on the same day.

As for the rest of the WWDC week, all of that will be online as it has been for the last couple of years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple will require attendees of this one-day get-together to be COVID-free, too.

In order to help ensure the health of everyone at Apple Park, attendees must follow Apple's health and safety protocols, which also take into account the latest requirements and guidance from public health authorities regarding COVID-19. This includes providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event. Masks are currently optional. We'll provide details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.