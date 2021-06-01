With WWDC21 now just a matter of days away Apple has opened up developer registration for different Digital Lounges that are on offer.

The Digital Lounges are a way for developers to speak with Apple engineers and designers on a range of topics, including tools, accessibility, and more. If it's something to do with getting an app into the App Store, there will very likely be some help at hand for it.

Join Apple engineers and designers throughout the week as they host text-based Q&As and special activities related to developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility, and machine learning. A small number of Digital Lounges are offered for the first time this year and attendance is limited.

Anyone can sign up for a Digital Lounge so long as they're a current member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or are a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner.

Signing up for a Digital Lounge is easy and can be done via the Apple developer web portal. All lounges will be conducted in English.

This year's WWDC is the second online affair thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and while Apple seems to be doing a good job of dealing with the situation, I'm sure most developers will be eager to get back to face-to-face meetings with engineers and designers. Hopefully WWDC22 will be a different story to the last two years.

There is some talk that this WWDC could also see some new hardware announcements, including new AirPods. Until then, here are some of the best AirPods deals you're likely to find anywhere online.