Pro Apps Pushed To The MaxSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has released a new video about its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.
  • "Pro apps. Pushed to the max" features developers talking about the new chips.
  • The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are available in Apple's new MacBook Pro.

At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The new processors take what Apple started with the M1 processor last year to new heights to power the company's new MacBook Pro.

To understand what is possible with the new chips, Apple got them in front of some developers to take a look. You can check out the new video below:

Over 4x speedup in Redshift. 5x faster Scene Edit Detection in Premiere Pro. 8x faster ProRes-to-ProRes rendering for DaVinci. And the list goes on. Witness how the new M1 Pro and M1 Max are unleashing new possibilities for the world's best pro apps.

In addition to announcing its new processors, Apple also revealed its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and much more.

It also brought color to its HomePod mini speaker for the first time. The company announced that it will be offering its tiny smart speaker in three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The company also announced the 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water-resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.

Apple also unveiled a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.

Powerful computing for all

14 Inch Macbook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The newest and best

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) comes with an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC that's fast, secure, and available with the most memory and storage options. Did we mention that incredible display and that it comes with MagSafe?!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.