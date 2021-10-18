Over 4x speedup in Redshift. 5x faster Scene Edit Detection in Premiere Pro. 8x faster ProRes-to-ProRes rendering for DaVinci. And the list goes on. Witness how the new M1 Pro and M1 Max are unleashing new possibilities for the world's best pro apps.

To understand what is possible with the new chips, Apple got them in front of some developers to take a look. You can check out the new video below:

At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors . The new processors take what Apple started with the M1 processor last year to new heights to power the company's new MacBook Pro.

In addition to announcing its new processors, Apple also revealed its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and much more.

It also brought color to its HomePod mini speaker for the first time. The company announced that it will be offering its tiny smart speaker in three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow.

The company also announced the 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water-resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.

Apple also unveiled a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.