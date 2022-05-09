Developers who want to be in with a shot of attending Apple's on-site WWDC shindig this year can now apply to do so. Be quick, though — you only have a couple of days to do so.

While this isn't a traditional in-person WWDC, it will have a component that will see some developers allowed to visit Apple Park to watch the opening keynote and take part in other activities. This is the first time this has been offered, but it's limited and people will need to win a lottery to be invited. Entry is free, at least.

We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person. This celebration marks the start of an inspiring week of sessions, labs, and lounges — all online and with more activities than ever.

The in-person portion will take place on June 6, the same day WWDC22 kicks off. Developers are able to apply from now until May 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT with successful applicants set to be notified by the end of the day on May 12.

Apple does say that developers will need to have a negative COVID-19 test, although masks will be optional.

In order to help ensure the health of everyone at Apple Park, attendees must follow Apple's health and safety protocols, which also take into account the latest requirements and guidance from public health authorities regarding COVID-19. This includes providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event. Masks are currently optional. We'll provide details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.

Developers who want to apply can do so right now — good luck!