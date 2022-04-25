What you need to know
- Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo Immortal will arrive in the App Store on June 2.
- Gamers will be able to play Diablo Immortal on iPhones and iPads with iOS and iPadOS 11 or later installed.
- PC players will be able to sync their progress from mobile to desktop and back again.
Blizzard has confirmed that the mobile-first Diablo Immortal will be available to play on iPhone and iPad come June 2, 2022. The new title will also get a PC version with progress syncing between both versions of the game.
The new Diablo Immortal game will give mobile gamers a chance to dive into a huge massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) like no other, with the App Store description telling the story of a game that will be on a huge scale.
Just have a read of this and prepare to get excited for what will be available in just a few short weeks:
Diablo Immortal™ is a brand-new game in Blizzard Entertainment's genre-defining action role-playing game series set between the events of Diablo® II: Lord of Destruction® and Diablo III®. Explore the nightmarish realm of Sanctuary like never before, now a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) where angels and demons wage an endless war over dominion of the mortal realm. Join forces with countless other players on an epic quest to collect the shattered fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and prevent the Lord of Terror's return. Fans of Diablo and new players alike will embark on an adventure across a vast open world where they will clash with armies of demons, collect epic loot, and gain unimaginable power.
There's a new trailer as well, as if that wasn't already enough to whet the appetite!
Those playing on iPhones and iPads will need to be running a device with iOS 11 or later installed, while 3.1GB of storage will be required. It's probably fair to say that those looking to get the best out of Diablo Immortal will want to play on as recent an iPhone or iPad as possible, too.
You can learn more about Diablo Immortal in the App Store now — the game will be free but offer in-app purchases.
If you want to upgrade your mobile gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
