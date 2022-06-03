Diablo Immortal is a new hack-and-slash adventure for mobile that you can technically play on your own. However, the game was created in such a way that more rewards are given out to players who work together, especially with some of the challenges in the late game. To help with this, you can make friends with other players, join clans, or join Warbands to take on dungeons and enemies together. There are also some competitive opportunities for players who want a more intense experience.

Diablo Immortal Multiplayer perks and cross-platform play

If you work with a group, Diablo Immortal will reward you with better items and gear when you complete dungeons and events than you would get on your own. For instance, enemies killed by a four-player party have an increased chance to drop gems. This is one of the reasons why multiplayer is such an important aspect of the game. Fortunately, there are numerous ways that you can fight alongside or compete against others. Diablo Immortal offers cross-platform play, meaning that whether you're playing on iPhone, Android, or PC, you and your friends can play together even if you're using different devices. Diablo Immortal How to add friends You can only unlock the ability to add friends once you complete the tutorial. You also must have a Battle.net account to add friends in Diablo Immortal. In the main menu, note your Battle.net username, which is located in the upper left corner. This will be a name followed by # and four numbers. (i.e. Username#1234). While in your game file, tap on the hamburger menu in the upper right-hand corner. Tap Friends. Select Add Friend. Enter your friend's Battle.net ID. Tap Send. Now you just have to wait for the friend request to go through, and then you show up as friends within the game. Additionally, if you tap on another player's character while playing, you have the option to send a friend request to that player. Diablo Immortal Quick co-op parties with Party Finder

If you are willing to play with random players, the Party Finder menu offers quick co-op. While in your game file, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the upper right-hand corner. Tap Party Finder. Select Apply on a group that has openings. Alternatively, you can also create a group post within the Party Finder menu if you want to start a new group. Party up at Rifts

It's also possible to join other players at Rift Entrances. Just tap on the Rift Entrance and then select Find Party to be slotted with random players. There are some Rift Entrances at Westmarch for you to access relatively early in the game. How to leave a Party

You will continue to get invited to Dungeons and Rifts if you are still listed as a party member even if you aren't near your group. The only way to stop these invites is to leave the party. Tap on the small icon to the right of your party members' profiles. Select Leave Party. Now you're free to run around the map in solo once more. Diablo Immortal Warbands, Clans, and Dark Clans

There are quite a few other ways to team up with players in Diablo Immortal. Like in other Blizzard games, there are large groups you can join to take on dungeons, but there are other options, too. Warband: These are groups of up to eight players who work together to take on dungeons and events. This is ideal for people who just want to play with their dedicated group of friends. You receive more rewards for completing events with others. Clan: Basically a guild that can hold as many as 150 players. Take on dungeons and events together to earn rewards. Players must be level 30 and must have completed the Opening the Way bounty to join a Clan. To create your own Clan, you must be level 40 and it will cost you 100,000 Gold or 3,000 Platinum. Dark Clan: When players reach level 30 they can join Dark Clans (known as Dark Houses in the Beta), which are groups of people trying to take down the Immortals through competitions and events. If you want to create your own Dark Clan, you must be level 40, become a Shadow, and acquire Akeba's Signet. Dark Clans will participate in activities that fight against the Immortals in an attempt to become Immortals themselves. How to join a Warband

Warbands can hold up to eight players and allow them to run through dungeons or events together. Players will earn extra rewards when completing missions within a Warband. Tap on the hamburger menu icon in the upper right-hand corner. Tap Warband. Scroll through Warbands to see if there are any you'd like to join. When you see one that interests you, select Apply. If you are accepted you will be part of the group and can join the Warband on quests. Alternatively, if you want to create your own Warband, select Create Warband. It should be noted that only the player who created the group can allow others into the Warband, so they will need to get everybody set up before you can start running around together. How to join a Clan

You must complete the bounty Opening the Way and unlock level 30 in order to join a Clan or Dark Clan. While in your game file, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the upper right-hand corner. Tap Adventurer. Select Clan. Tap Clain details. Scroll through the Clans that have openings and look into them if you want to learn more. Select Apply if you want to try and join a clan. Alternatively, you can tap Create Clan to set up a brand new one. Only the Clan creator can choose to make it a Dark Clan, but they must first become Shadows to even make that possible. We'll go over how to become a member of the Shadow faction in the next section. How to create a Dark Clan

To join a Dark Clan, you must first hit level 40 and become a member of the Shadow faction. However, new Shadow members are only added by lottery at specific times each day. The fastest way to become a Shadow is to get invited by a player who already is one, but here are the longer steps for those of us that need to make our own way. Part 1: Become a Shadow

To become a Shadow, you must be at level 40 and complete the Bilefen quest. Once those requirements are met, you can work on joining the Shadow faction. Complete Bartender Bailey's first three Shadow Contracts. He is located at the Tavern in Westmarch. Note that Shadow Contracts will take longer than normal Bounties and require diving into dungeons. Now talk to the Mysterious Patron during one of the Shadow Lottery times. These occur at 12 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. local server time with each lottery only lasting one hour. You can tell your local server time by looking in the bottom left corner of your screen. You might need to try to get it for multiple days before you are successful. After talking to the Mysterious Patron, you'll have to wait and see if you were one of the lucky ones that got selected. If you are chosen, the Mysterious Patron will make you fight three guardians and then you'll learn more about the Shadows. Each time the Immortals are overthrown, only the top Dark Clan retains its Shadow status, and all other players are demoted to Adventurers and must rejoin the Shadow faction via the lottery. So you'll likely go through these steps several times during the course of your Diablo Immortal experience. Part 2: Get Akeba's Signet and create a Dark Clan

Before you can invite others to a Dark Clan, you must first obtain Akeba's Signet. Re-enter the Shadow lottery after you've already become a Shadow by talking once more to the Mysterious Patron. If you are selected and win against his three guardians again, you will be rewarded with Akeba's Signet, which allows you to invite other players to your Dark Clan without them needing to go through the Shadow lottery. Enter the Court of Whistpers located behind the Mysterious Patron. Participate in Shadow activities like PVE and PVP events or participating in The Assembly to earn Marks, which are used to increase your Shadow rank, but also are required to convert your Clan into a Dark Clan. Diablo Immortal PvP competitive modes

These are some of the hardest multiplayer experiences within the game since you'll be competing against other players instead of just NPCs. As such, this is mostly for people who want the competitive experience to prove themselves. PVP Battleground Players must be level 55 or higher to participate in these match making rounds (MMR). To start one of these rounds off, you'll need to go to Immortal Overlook, which is located in Westmarch, and then initiate the round. PVP Battleground rounds consist of teams, with one team attempting to attack the Ancient Heart while the other team attempts to defend it. You receive rewards for winning or losing, but the winners' rewards are better. Cycle of Strife

This is a competitive mode only available to Dark Clans and deals with Immortals going against Shadows. Cycle of Strife goes for one to three months, giving both the Shadows and Immortals plenty of time to vie for victory. If Shadows defeat the Immortals, they will take their place, but then the next Cycle of Strife will challenge the current Immortals. The frequent change in position is why it's called the Cycle of Strife. I'll see you in Hell There a lot to Diablo Immortal's multiplayer options and you'll need to dive into them in order to get a feel for how they work. If you're just looking for a simple way to play with others for increased rewards, simply join up with random members or friends before taking on Rifts and activities. Of course, if you have a group of friends that you solely want to play with, Warbands are a great option for up to eight members. If you want to make sure you have more backing and are contributing to a whole, a Clan will be a great choice for you. If you're more of a competitive player who really wants to dive deep into the game's lore, then you should check out the Dark Clans.